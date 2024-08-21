Westmincom conducts wellness caravan

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has conducted “Wellness Caravan Services 2024” as the command values the well-being and wellness of its uniformed and non-uniformed personnel.

The Westmincom said the caravan, which was held on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at Camp Navarro is part of the command’s pre-anniversary activities.

Camp Navarro houses the Westmincom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

The Westmincom said that among the free services catered in the wellness caravan were surgical (minor) excision, eye checkup, wart removal, blood sugar testing/vital signs, medical consultation, Pag-IBIG services, and GSIS services.

The command also provided haircut services for men and women, feeding program, family planning and smoking cessation services, and distribution of hygiene kits.

Aside from the military personnel and civilian human resources, Westmincom also extended free services to their dependents.

Meanwhile, the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of Westmincom immersed in a vigorous yet fun-filled Zumba experience in the afternoon, wherein everyone dance to the rhythm of the upbeat music while sweating out the heat.

“The celebration of the founding anniversary dutifully recognizes the people behind the vigor of Western Mindanao Command. The uniformed and non-uniformed personnel of the command are the reasons why the command continuously excels in its endeavours, kaya taos puso din nating kinikilala ang kanilang kadakilaan through the conduct of this wellness caravan,” Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, said in a statement Wednesday, August 21.

Westmincom is celebrating its 18th anniversary on August 28.

The command was activated in 2006 when the then Southern Command was deactivated and divided into two commands—Westmincom and Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom). (SunStar Zamboanga)