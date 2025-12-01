Westmincom conducts wellness event for fallen heroes

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) held on Sunday, November 30, 2025, the “One Westmincom Run/Walk for Fallen Heroes – for a Cause,” a special charitable and wellness event dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The activity, led by the Westmincom Enlisted Personnel Association, brought together military personnel, civilian participants, and athletes in a unified display of remembrance, solidarity, and compassion.

Westmincom said Monday, December 1, that the event featured three-kilometer, five-kilometer, and 10-kilometer categories, allowing runners and walkers of all levels to take part in the meaningful initiative.

Participants from various Westmincom units joined the activity, alongside civilian supporters and running enthusiasts from Zamboanga City and nearby areas.

Westmincom said the strong turnout reflected the community’s deep respect for the country’s fallen heroes and its continuous support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“More than a fitness activity, the event served as a fundraising endeavor aimed at extending financial assistance to a selected family of a soldier killed in action within the area of operations of the command,” Westmincom said in a statement.

The command expressed its gratitude to all participants, organizers, and partners whose support made the commemorative run meaningful and successful.

Westmincom emphasized that honoring the legacy of the fallen goes beyond ceremonies; it is a continuing responsibility carried by the institution and the communities it serves. (SunStar Zamboanga)