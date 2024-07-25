Westmincom confers medals to SOTF 511.2 personnel

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), has conferred medals to the outgoing personnel of the US Special Operations Task Force 511.2 (SOTF 511.2) who served for six months at Westmincom for six months.

The awarding ceremony was held Wednesday, July 24, at the conference room of Westmincom headquarters at Camp Navarro, Calarian, Zamboanga City.

During the ceremony, Brigadier General Taharudin Ampatuan, Westmincom deputy commander for internal defense operations, presented the award of Military Civic Action Medal (MCAM) to Major Wesley Dyson, SOTF 511.2 commander, and other officers and personnel of the team.

The Westmincom said the award was conferred to the US forces in recognition of their valuable contributions to the mission accomplishment of the command during their assignment at the Westmincom headquarters from February 1 to July 31, 2024.

The Westmincom leadership also presented a Command Plaque to Dyson in recognition of his meritorious and valuable services rendered to the command.

Dyson expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, and the entire Westmincom family for the hospitality and rewarding experiences he and his teammates acquired during their assignment at the elite unified command of the AFP.

Meanwhile, Ampatuan has conveyed Gonzales’ gratitude to the outgoing personnel of SOTF 511.2.

“Congratulations and best of luck on your future endeavors,” Ampatuan said.

Present during the awarding ceremony are the members of the Unified Command Staff led by Colonel Emmanuel Cabasan and the incoming personnel of the SOTF 511.2 led by the new Commanding Officer, Major Alexander Grubbs. (SunStar Zamboanga)