Westmincom gets 2 new deputies

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has assigned two senior officers to serve as the new deputy commanders of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

The two senior officers are Brigadier General Aldrin Annani and Brigadier General Taharudin Ampatuan, the Westmincom said Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

The two senior officers assumed key positions in a joint change of office and assumption of office ceremony presided over by Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom commander, on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Annani replaced Brigadier General Vincent Incognito, who served as the deputy commander of Westmincom for almost 12 months.

Gonzales conferred awards to Incognito, who is set to assume equally important position at the Philippine Air Force.

Gonzales commended Incognito for his excellent performance during his stint as the deputy commander of Westmincom.

Westmincom said that Annani, a seasoned combat pilot, was previously assigned as Deputy Air Logistics Command and as Wing Commander Presidential Airlift Wing.

Westmincom said that Taharudin assumed as Westmincom's deputy commander for external defense operations, a newly posted position adopted by the AFP.

Ampatuan will focus on overseeing the external defense operations of Westmincom as it shifts its campaign from internal to territorial defense.

"To the newly posted deputy commanders, your new responsibilities come with various challenges, but you have my trust and confidence," Gonzales said as he warmly welcomed the new officers of Westmincom.

"Let us continue to work hard and continue the legacy of our predecessors," Gonzales said.

The change of Chief of Office Ceremony was held at the conference room of Westmincom at Camp Navarro, Calarian, Zamboanga City, which was attended by the officers and staff of the command. (SunStar Zamboanga)