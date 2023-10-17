Westmincom holds 2-day water search, rescue training

ACTIVE and reserve military personnel have undergone on a two-day Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) training in Zamboanga City, a top military official said Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Major General Steve Crespillo, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, said the training was held from October 14 to 15 at the Vista Del Mar Resort in Calarian village, this city.

Crespillo said the training was jam-packed with various activities, including swimming proficiency demonstrations and lectures and tests on lifesaving techniques and Basic Life Support (BLS).

The training was facilitated by the 8th Special Action Company of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force based.

Crespillo said training was conducted to refresh and synchronize the knowledge, skills, and techniques of the reserve and active personnel on water search and rescue operations.

Crespillo commended the Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs for the successful conduct of the two-day training.

“The activity was a good venue to increase the awareness and equip our active and reserve personnel with the right skills and techniques on the water search and rescue operations,” he said.