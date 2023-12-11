Westmincom holds readiness workshop for reservists

SIXTY-FIVE military reservists have attended the one-day planning and development workshop at the headquarters of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), the military said Monday, December 11, 2023.

The Westmincom said the workshop was held at the La Solidaridad Hall of Camp Don Basilio Navarro, which houses the Westmincom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City, on Saturday, December 9.

The participants of the workshop are reservists from the Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines reserve components of Westmincom.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, said on Monday, December 11, the command fully supports activities that ensure the joint readiness of the Reserve Force to be utilized during threats and emergencies in the Westmincom’s Joint Area of Operations.

The planning and development workshop was facilitated by Westmincom’s Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs. (SunStar Zamboanga)