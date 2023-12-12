Westmincom honors retiring civilian personnel

THE Western Mindanao Command has conferred a Command Plaque to a retiring civilian human resource during the flag-raising ceremony at Camp Navarro, Calarian, in Zamboanga City, on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom personally officiated the simple retirement ceremony in honor of Lonward Igdon, who has served as civilian personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for 42 years.

Igdon, in his valedictory address, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Westmincom, whom he quoted as his second family.

For 42 years, Igdon has worked with officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resources of different generations who helped him to be a better version of himself.

Being assigned to the Commander’s Office, Igdon said it was an honor to have served all the elite commanders of Westmincom and the then Southern Command (Southcom).

Gonzales extended his appreciation to Igdon for his dedicated and faithful service to Westmincom.

Gonzales also admired Igdon for choosing to stay and render his invaluable service to the military organization.

“May you serve as a good example to your fellow civilian human resources, especially the new ones,” Gonzales said.

“Your contributions to the mission accomplishment of the Command and the AFP will never be forgotten,” he added.