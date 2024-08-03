Westmincom installs seasoned officer head of operations

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has designated a seasoned officer to head the command’s operations office that directs the preparation and tactical deployment of troops, the Westmincom said Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Installed as the new assistant chief of the unified command staff (ACUCS) foroperations of Westmincom is Colonel Allen Van Estrera, who replaced Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Aldanese.

The Westmincom said Aldanese has served as the acting ACUCS for Operations from July 3, 2024, to August 2, 2024.

Aldanese is set to assume greater responsibility as a senior officer at the Department of National Defense.

In his message, Aldanese expressed his gratitude to Westmincom, particularly the Office of the ACUCS for Operations, where he served as deputy ACUCS for Operations for more than a year, and subsequently as acting chief.

Aldanese received the award of the Military Merit Medal for his exemplary service as acting chief of ACUCS for operations.

Meanwhile, Estrera said he is greatly humbled by the opportunity to be part of the Unified Command Staff of Westmincom.

Estrera also pledged to continue what his predecessor had started.

Colonel Emmanuel Cabasan, the Chief of Unified Command Staff (CUCS), presided over the change of chief of office ceremony on Friday, August 2, at Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

On behalf of Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, Cabasan expressed his appreciation and admiration to the two esteemed senior officers honored during the ceremony.

The Westmincom said the change of chief of office ceremony is a traditional way of transferring authority and responsibility from one officer to another. (SunStar Zamboanga)