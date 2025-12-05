Westmincom joins AFP's pre-anniversary simultaneous wreath-laying ceremony

LIEUTENANT General Jimmy Larida, acting chief-of-staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), urged soldiers on Friday, December 5, 2025, to always stick to the foundation on which the AFP stands: sacrifice, honor, and duty to country.

Larida made the call in his message during the AFP-wide simultaneous wreath-laying ceremony, which is part of the lineup of activities for the 90th Founding Anniversary of the AFP.

Larida, in his message read by Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, Westmincom deputy commander for internal defense operations, underscored the sacrifices of the fallen heroes, which shaped history and built the institution.

Larida also said that the 90th Anniversary theme "Matatag na Sandatahang Lakas, Sandigan ng Bagong Pilipinas" is a commitment rooted in the legacy of the fallen soldiers.

Military and civilian personnel of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) gathered at the Dambana ng Kagitingan at Camp Navarro to honor the selfless service of fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting against the enemies of the state.

Camp Navarro houses the headquarters of Westmincom in Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

Similar ceremony was also held at the headquarters of the 11th Infantry Division (11ID) at Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11ID, emphasized the enduring responsibility to remember and uphold the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In its 90th year, the AFP remains committed to protecting the people and safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.

The AFP was founded on December 21, 1935 with the enactment of National Defense Act of 1935, aimed to create a comprehensive national defense system for the Philippines. (SunStar Zamboanga)