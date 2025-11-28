Westmincom joins, conducts AFP pre-anniversary activities

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) joined the simultaneous Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) Hospital Visit and Gift-Giving as part of pre-90th AFP Founding Anniversary activities on Friday, November 28, 2025.

Westmincom held its corresponding activity at Camp Navarro General Hospital (CNGH) in Barangay Calarian, Zamboanga City. The main activity was held at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

Major General Donald Gumiran, commander of Westmincom, led the distribution of care packages to soldiers currently admitted for medical treatment at CNGH.

The visit provided an opportunity for Westmincom to honor the sacrifices of wounded, sick, and recovering personnel, reaffirming its commitment to their welfare and well-being.

“As we commemorate the AFP’s nine decades of dedicated service to the Filipino people, it is fitting that we spend this day with our personnel who continue to embody the ideals of sacrifice and patriotism,” Gumiran said in a statement.

He underscored the importance of recognizing the individual stories of courage and resilience demonstrated by Westmincom personnel, noting that every wounded, sick, and recovering member carries a narrative of service and sacrifice deserving of the Command’s continued recognition and support.

Meanwhile, three dedicated CNGH Medical Health Officers were recognized for their exceptional contributions to the delivery of quality health care among Westmincom personnel.

They were conferred the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Commendation Medal and Ribbon (CSCMR), a testament to their professionalism, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the healing and recovery of those they serve.

As the AFP marks its 90th year on December 21, Westmincom reaffirms its pledge to continue serving the people and securing the land with renewed vigor, compassion, and unity. (SunStar Zamboanga)