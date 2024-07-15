Westmincom launches WPS social media campaign

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has marked the eight anniversary on Friday, July 12, of the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration that granted the country exclusive sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) with the launching of WPS Social Media Campaign.

The launching was held at command's conference room at Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, said the launch of the social media campaign is in support of the strategic initiative of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to promote transparency, counter disinformation, and enhance public awareness regarding the Philippines' rights and interests in the WPS.

The launching was substantiated with lectures on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) Arbitral Ruling and AFP Communication Plan respectively presented by Major Regie Bangayan, the Judge Advocate of Westmincom and Colonel Jo-ar Herrera, the AFP's Public Affairs Division Chief of the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations.

After the lectures, Gonzales officiated the incorporation of WPS frame on Westmincom Social Media accounts, which was seconded by the participants in the conference room and virtual attendees.

The commander's gesture signified the command's strong commitment to pushing the campaign.

The frame highlighted three words as part of the campaign: Alamin (Find out). Ipaglaban (Fight). Suportahan (Support). to emphasize the Filipinos' responsibility to know about the seas, fight for the rights, and support for the future of the country.

"Nawa sa ating patuloy na samahan para makamit ang ating minimithing kapayapaan at seguridad, ay pagpalain parin tayo Ng poong maykapal. Tunay na makakamit natin ang ating layunin sa pamamagitan Ng pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan (May God continue to bless us in our continued association to achieve our desired peace and security. We can truly achieve our goal through unity and cooperation)," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said the social media campaign calls for the active participation of both active and reserve forces of the AFP.

"Our synergy has indeed come a long way in this journey that we ventured on in the name of genuine peace and sustainable development in Mindanao. There is no turning back as cowards often do. We may trail on a perilous path, but one should never underestimate what courage and commitment can do," he added.

The launching ceremony was graced by Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom deputy commander for external defense operations, the Unified Command Staff, representatives from the different joint task forces and reserve units of Westmincom, representatives from other partner agencies and stakeholders, and other guests. (SunStar Zamboanga)