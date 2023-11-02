Westmincom neutralizes 61 terror group members

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has neutralized 61 local terrorist groups (LTG) members from September 5 to November 2 under the leadership of Major General Steve Crespillo, the outgoing Westmincom chief.

The Westmincom said that 26 of the 61 neutralized LTG members were Abu Sayyaf bandits, 15 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and 20 Dawlah Islamiyah (DI) terrorists.

The Westmincom said that 58 of the 61 neutralized LTG members have surrendered, while three were killed during clashes with government forces.

The Westmincom troops have also recovered a total of 56 firearms, of which 24 were from the Abu Sayyaf bandits, 15 from the BIFF, and 17 from DI.

“The close and effective collaboration between security forces and local government units, intensified military operations, and non-combat operations yielded positive results as manifested in the influx of LTG surrenders,” Crespillo said.

During the stint of Crespillo, a total of 44 community terrorist group (CTG) personalities or New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were neutralized and 18 firearms were seized.

Three of the neutralized NPA rebels were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), including Roger Zambrano, alias Ka Tress, commander of Gilbey’s Platoon of the NPA’s Regional Operations Command of the Far South Mindanao Region. Tress was killed in a clash on October 11.

“The CTG’s component has been severely weakened, especially the Guerilla Front Sendong operating in Misamis Occidental and Zamboanga Peninsula. The current threat is significantly reduced, thus, the CTG in our area of operation can be considered on the brink of collapse,” Crespillo added.

Westmincom supported a total of 57 law enforcement operations, including 22 anti-illegal logging, 20 anti-illegal fishing, four anti-smuggling, two anti-human trafficking, and nine maritime patrols initiated by partner agencies.

“Though it was quite brief, it was worthwhile to lead the Western Mindanao Command in achieving outstanding accomplishments, learning valuable lessons, and gaining treasured experiences,” Crespillo said.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to our partners in accomplishing our mission, the local government units, other security agencies, peace-inclined groups (the MNLF and MILF), our stakeholders, and the peace-loving citizens for their trust and support,” he said.

Crespillo will relinquish his post in a change of command ceremony on Friday, November 3, to Lieutenant General William Gonzales, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Inspector General, who was designated as the new Westmincom chief.

Meanwhile, Crespillo paid an exit call to Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Ann Hofer at the Provincial Capitol in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Tuesday, October 31.

Crespillo, in his message, expressed his gratitude to Hofer for the continued trust and support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, especially to the military units based in Zamboanga Sibugay. (SunStar Zamboanga)