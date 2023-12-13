Westmincom personnel, dependents get flu vaccine

THE officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) were given shots of the vaccine to protect them from the flu virus, the Westmincom said Wednesday, December 13.

The vaccination was held Tuesday, December 12, at Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City. It was a collaboration of Westmincom’s Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs headed by Captain Edwin Ello and the Department of Health regional office.

The Westmincom said Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor, Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander, and Brigadier General Vincent Incognito, deputy commander of Westmincom, were among those who received a shot of flu vaccine administered by some military reservists who work at the regional office of the DOH.

Some of the military dependents also availed of the flu vaccine shots.

“I now feel safer and more protected knowing that I already have the defense in my system that will fight off the flu virus,” Incognito said in a statement on Wednesday, December 13.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, is scheduled to receive a flu vaccine shot on Sunday, December 17.

Gonzales expressed his gratitude to the regional office of the DOH for facilitating the vaccination against the flu virus.

“The welfare of our workforce is always our priority. We always see to it that everyone is safe, protected, and fit to work as they fulfill their duties and responsibilities for the command, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and our beloved country,” Gonzales said. (SunStar Zamboanga)