Westmincom personnel undergo random drug test

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) announced on Monday, October 16, 2023, that it is a drug-free organization.

Westmincom made announcement after no one among the 134 personnel took the mandatory drug test conducted by the military intelligence unit in Zamboanga City on Thursday, October 12.

“Results of the drug test showed that Westmincom is a drug-free organization with zero personnel who tested positive for the use of illegal drugs,” the Westmincom said in a statement Monday, October 16.

The random drug test was conducted inside the Westmincom gymnasium at Camp Navarro, Calarian, this city.

Major General Steve Crespillo, commander of Westmincom, said the Armed Forces of the Philippines strictly implement random drug testing in all of its units in adherence to the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“It is very important, especially for public servants like us, to maintain a high level of professionalism and discipline at all times,” Crespillo said.

“I am proud to say that no one tested positive in our unit,” he added.

He said the Westmincom continues to support the anti-drug campaign of the national government by ensuring that all personnel do not engage in illegal drug activities. (SunStar Zamboanga)