Westmincom recognizes an Australian Defence Force Official

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) has accorded honors to an official of the Australian Defence Force who has served as military liaison officer for six months at Camp Navarro, Zamboanga City, the Westmincom said Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Colonel Rey Pasco, acting chief of the Unified Command Staff of Westmincom, pinned a Military Civic Action Medal to Captain Daniel John Dragutinovich in a simple ceremony on Friday, May 3, at the Bautista Lounge of Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

The awarding of medal was held when Dragutinovich rendered his exit call to the Westmincom leadership on Friday, May 3.

The Westmincom honored the efficiency, devotion to duty, and loyalty demonstrated by Dragutinovich during his stay at the Westmincom headquarters while fulfilling his job as the Australian Military Liaison Officer from November 1, 2023, to May 6, 2024.

A Command Plaque was also presented to Dragutinovich as a token of appreciation for his valuable contribution to the successful conduct of the Joint Operations Planning Course (JOPC), a joint initiative of Westmincom and the Australian Defence Force.

The course was conducted from April 15 to 19 and was participated by the operational, logistics, and health planners of Westmincom and its subordinate units.

The objective of the course was to impart to Filipino military officers the fundamentals of understanding complex integrated military planning at the operational level, according to the Westmincom.

Dragutinovich will be replaced by Colonel Richard Jason O’Hara of the Australian Army. (SunStar Zamboanga)