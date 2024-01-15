Westmincom reiterates support to DFA

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) reiterated its commitment and support to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in all its endeavors.

Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom deputy commander, made the reiteration to Jesus Domingo, DFA Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs, who visited on Saturday, January 13, 2024, Camp Navarro that houses Westmincom’s headquarters in Zamboanga City.

The purpose of Domingo’s visit was to discuss with the leadership of Westmincom matters of mutual concern.

“Westmincom is open for partnership to boost border control and prevent illegal migration and other transnational crimes,” Annani told Domingo.

Among the issues they discussed were the displacement and documentation of Filipinos in Sabah, efforts to enhance civilian security and consular affairs in the region, and collaboration and information exchange to sustain efforts and to prevent prevalent violent incidents in Mindanao.

The first batch of 2024 comprising of 703 returning Filipinos arrived here from Sabah aboard a commercial vessel on Thursday, January 11.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense facilitated the transport of the returning Filipinos from the local port to the Center for Displaced Persons facility of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Mampang village.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Zamboanga Peninsula, Regional Logistics and Research Development Division and Regional Community Affairs and Development Division assured the safe and secure transport of the Returning Filipinos utilizing two trucks from the port to DSWD facility.

Meanwhile, Domingo conveyed his gratitude for the assistance provided by Westmincom during his visit.

He also emphasized the DFA’s commitment to providing the necessary support needed by the military in terms of foreign affairs.