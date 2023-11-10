Westmincom sends off ranger battalion for retraining

LIEUTENANT General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), has advised the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion (5SRB) troops to always maintain the “ranger” discipline and to be always humble despite their numerous accomplishments.

This was the message of Gonzales as the guest of honor and speaker during the send-off ceremony the 101st Infantry Brigade tendered to the 5SRB troops at the port of Lamitan City, Basilan on Wednesday, November 8.

Gonzales also shared how proud he is of the entire 5SRB and how he wants them back in Basilan. The battalion will undergo retraining in Luzon.

“If it won’t be favorable considered that this elite unit will be deployed back in Basilan after their retraining, I am certain that wherever your deployment will be, your service will be very much needed,” Gonzales told the 5SRB troopers.

One of the highlights of the send-off ceremony was the completeness report of Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Encarnacion, 5SRB commander to Gonzales.

The report was followed by a ceremonial send-off handshake and awarding of plaques of appreciation to the 5SRB in appreciation for their significant contribution to sustaining the peace in Basilan province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the 5SRB was assigned to Basilan province for one year.

The ceremony was witnessed by top military officials based in Basilan province including Brigadier General Krishnamurti Mortela, assistant deputy chief of staff for education and training.

Mortela and Gonzales met on Tuesday, November 7, when the former visited the latter, at Camp Don Basilio Navarro, which houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

During the meeting, they talked about programs and training that would continuously enhance the knowledge and skills of military personnel and civilian human resources of Westmincom.

“We need to adapt to changes; hence, we have to improve ourselves through trainings so that we will be able to consistently perform our mandated task and accomplish our mission,” Gonzales said.

Mortela’s office is the one that implements joint exercises, and crafts doctrines to ensure that troops are capacitated and competent in adapting to security challenges that they encounter while promoting a culture of excellence and professionalism. (SunStar Zamboanga)