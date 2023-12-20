Westmincom strengthens relationship with police counterpart

THE military will continue to collaborate with its partner in the security sector to ensure public safety, especially this Christmas season.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), made the assurance when Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, visited the Westmincom headquarters at Camp Navarro in Calarian village, Zamboanga City on Tuesday, December 19.

Gonzales said the visit of Masauding was a great venue to strengthen collaboration and establish good coordination between the military and police in Zamboanga Peninsula.

“We are honored to be visited by the senior official of our partner in maintaining peace and order in the region. Rest assured that we will sustain our collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of the people, especially during this holiday season,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales, together with his staff, led by Colonel Emmanuel Cabasan, welcomed Masauding during his visit to the Westmincom headquarters.

Masauding expressed his gratitude to Gonzales and his staff for the warm welcome.

Masauding is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy “Sandigan” Class of 1994. (SunStar Zamboanga)