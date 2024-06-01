Westmincom to adopt electronic database concept

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) is transitioning from traditional communication and data filing to a fast, easy, and secure electronic database system called the Electronic Data Filing System (EDFS).

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, said the command is adopting an electronic database concept for preparing, routing, and storing daily documentation requirements.

As part of the transition process, Westmincom has conducted a four-day Joint Database Management System Seminar from Tuesday, May 28, until Friday, May 31, 2024, at Camp Navarro that houses the Westmincom headquarters in Zamboanga City.

Gonzales said the activity introduced a synchronized design of database management for joint operations of the Westmincom component units.

The database management is part of the ongoing back-end programming of the Commander’s Operations Monitoring Planning-Assistant Situational-Awareness System (Compass), including the personnel management system of the Office of the Assistant Chief of Unified Command Staff for Personnel, which is in the testing and evaluation phase.

Gonzales said the four-day seminar was participated by the information technology and information systems enlisted personnel of the joint task forces and naval and air component units of Westmincom. (SunStar Zamboanga)