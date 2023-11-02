Westmincom troops return to stations after pool duty

THE joint task forces under the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) have deactivated their election monitoring centers and deployed troops were directed to return to their respective stations.

This came after the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) concluded and all election paraphernalia from polling places have been retrieved and delivered to respective hubs safely.

Major General Steve Crespillo, Westmincom chief, said that as of 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 1, the canvassing of votes in polling centers within the area of operations of Joint Task Forces Orion, ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao provinces), Central, Zamboanga, and Tawi-Tawi are 100 per completed.

Crespillo lauded the military troops, partner agencies and stakeholders for the strong collaboration that led to the successful conduct of the BSKE on Monday, October 30.

Crespillo said the BSKE in the provinces under the area of operations of Westmincom was generally peaceful with no major election-related incident reported.

Despite some untoward incidents, Crespillo said the electoral process concluded successfully with no evidence of election failures, particularly in the election hotspots in the provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and other provinces within the area of operation of Westmincom.

Crespillo commended the military troops for their hard work and dedication to accomplish their mission of ensuring the safety of the electoral board, electorates, and political candidates, as well as facilitating the conduct of an honest, orderly, and peaceful election.

He also extended his gratitude to the partners and stakeholders who collaboratively contributed to the success of the BSKE 2023.

“The positive outcome of the electoral process exemplifies that convergence is the key to success. Let us, therefore, continue to work hand in hand to achieve more successes and bring lasting peace and sustainable development in Mindanao,” Crespillo said. (SunStar Zamboanga)