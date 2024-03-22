Westmincom, UK official tackle counter-terror initiatives

THE Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) continuously strengthens its bond with other countries as it bolsters both military and non-military operations in its area of responsibility.

Brigadier General Aldrin Annani, Westmincom deputy commander, and Captain Beatrix Walcot, United Kingdom’s (UK) defense attaché, discussed current initiatives on counterterrorism (CT) and associated Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

The two officials discussed the counter-terrorism initiatives when Walcot and other UK embassy officials visited Westmincom headquarters at Camp Navarro in Zamboanga City on Wednesday, March 20.

According to Walcot, one of the purposes of the visit is to determine areas of cooperation on security in the tri-border between the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Annani expressed his gratitude to Walcot for the gesture of support to the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Westmincom.

“We focused our discussion on potential avenues for collaboration to address the security challenges here in the southern part of the Philippines,” Annani said.

During her visit to Westmincom, Walcot was briefed on the security situation within the Westmincom’s area of operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)