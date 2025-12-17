Westmincom: Unilateral ceasefire declaration of CPP one-sided

THE Armed Forces' Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) views the declaration of unilateral ceasefire by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) as one-sided and does not constitute genuine peace, a top military official said Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Lieutenant General Donald Gumiran, commander of Westmincom, said a temporary ceasefire, declared without coordination and without abandonment of armed struggle, does not change the security situation on the ground.

"Peace is not proven by unilateral ceasefire declaration, but by laying down arms and returning to the fold of the law," Gumiran said in a statement.

On Monday, December 15, the CPP central committee announced a four-day unilateral ceasefire for the New People's Army, its armed wing, in time for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The CPP issued the order on Monday and will take effect from December 25 to 26, 2025 and from December 31 to January 1, 2026.

Gumiran said that peace is not a pause in hostilities-it is a permanent commitment to lawful, peaceful, and democratic means.

Gumiran called on the remaining members of the Communist Terrorist Group-NPA to surrender, reunite with their families and live peaceful and productive lives in their communities.

He said the reintegration programs of the government remain available for those who sincerely wish to start anew.

"While reintegration remains open for those who choose peace, Westmincom will continue lawful operations to protect civilians and prevent lawless armed groups from threatening the peace and security of our communities," he said.

He also appealed to communities, families, religious leaders, and local officials to help convince their loved ones to surrender. Their guidance, compassion, and influence are vital in bringing an end to decades of unnecessary suffering.

He said that peace in Western Mindanao will not be achieved through declarations alone, but through collective action, accountability, and the complete abandonment of armed rebellion. (SunStar Zamboanga)