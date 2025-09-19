WMNC, partner agencies foil human trafficking attempt in Tawi-Tawi

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), in coordination with other government agencies, foiled a human trafficking attempt as they rescued 14 potential victims in Tawi-Tawi, an official said Friday, September 19, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., NFWM commander, said the potential victims were rescued in a law enforcement operation at the Sanga-Sanga Airport, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, on Wednesday, September 17.

Reyes said the victims -- 12 women and two men, mostly from Luzon and Visayas -- were found to have traveled from Manila to Zamboanga City before proceeding to Tawi-Tawi.

The law enforcement operation was carried out through close inter-agency coordination involving military, police, coast guard, and other concerned agencies, together with the Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Miacat) of Tawi-Tawi.

"This collaboration once again demonstrated the effectiveness of whole-of-government efforts in countering transnational crimes," Reyes said.

After documentation, the rescued individuals were turned over to the Ministry of Social Services and Development in Bongao for proper assistance and disposition.

Reyes commended the swift action of all agencies involved, underscoring the WMNC's firm commitment to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable Filipinos from exploitation. (SunStar Zamboanga)