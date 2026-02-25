WMNC seizes P197-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized an estimated P197.2 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in two days operations within the area of operations of Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC), an official said Wednesday, February 26, 2026.

Of the total worth of confiscation, P171 million worth of foreign brand smuggled cigarettes were seized on Tuesday, February 24, and the remaining P26.2 million on Wednesday, February 25.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., commander of WMNC, said navy personnel operating under Naval Task Force (NTF)-61 intercepted a vessel named M/V Sun Voyage off Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Tuesday, February 24.

Reyes said that upon boarding and inspection, the vessel was found carrying 3,000 master cases of imported cigarettes with an estimated worth of P171 million.

Reyes said the cigarettes were seized after the vessel's skipper failed to present importation permits and cargo clearances.

He said the vessel, crew and cargo were escorted to the WMNC headquarters in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

He added that the Navy personnel also intercepted early Wednesday, February 25, a motorboat marked M/B Skyblue southeast of Sibago Island, Basilan province.

When inspected, the motorboat was found carrying 460 master cases of foreign-brand cigarettes with an estimated worth of P26.2 million.

The boat captain and crew were unable to present valid documentation for the vessel and cargo.

The motorboat, crew, and cargo were brought to the Majini pier of the WMNC in Zamboanga City.

Reyes said both operations were conducted in accordance with established maritime law enforcement protocols and relevant national laws addressing smuggling and illegal trade. (SunStar Zamboanga)