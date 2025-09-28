WMNC seizes P2.7-M smuggled cigarettes, arrests 2 off Basilan

PERSONNEL of the Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) have arrested two individuals and seized some P2.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes off Basilan province, a top WMNC official said Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr. commander of WMNC, said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was intercepted and seized around 1:23 a.m. Sunday, September 28, in the waters of Hadji Muhtamad town, Basilan province.

Reyes said the sailors aboard BRP-Herminigildo Yurong (PG906) were conducting maritime security patrol when they chanced upon a motorboat, M/B Water Blade, transiting the waters of Hadji Muhtamad.

M/B Water Blade, manned by a two-man crew, was carrying 40 master cases of assorted foreign-brand cigarettes worth P2.7 million when it was apprehended by WMNC operatives.

The two crew members, both residents of Basilan, were taken into custody along with the contraband.

The seized items and vessel were formally turned over to the Bureau of Customs–Port of Zamboanga for proper disposition following a joint inventory with WMNC.

“This apprehension demonstrates our unrelenting commitment to protect the country’s waters against smuggling and other illegal activities,” Reyes said.

“WMNC will remain steadfast in supporting inter-agency efforts to secure our maritime borders and preserve economic stability,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga