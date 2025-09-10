WMNC tests Navy Reservists' readiness

THE Western Mindanao Naval Command (WMNC) opened on Monday, September 8, 2025, the Mobilization Exercise (Mobex) 2025, a key operational activity designed to test the readiness of Philippine Navy reservists with regular forces in Western Mindanao.

The Mobex 2025 opened with the presentation of participating reservists, symbolizing their role as a vital component of the Navy's overall force structure in Western Mindanao.

Captain Hilarion Cesista, in his keynote message, highlighted the operational value of mobilization in strengthening force generation and readiness under WMNC's area of responsibility.

"This exercise is more than training-it is an operational test of how well our reservists can integrate with our regular units in real-world contingencies," Captain Hilarion Cesista said in his keynote message.

"Through Mobex, we validate readiness not just in reports but in execution. Reservists serve as a vital force multiplier, expanding our operational reach while reinforcing our commitment to defend the nation's maritime frontiers," he added.

Cesista, the Officer Conducting the Exercise (OCE), presided the opening ceremony on behalf of Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., WMNC chief and the Officer Scheduling the Exercise (OSE).

The WMNC Public Affairs Office (PAO) said that this year's iteration focuses on reservists from Zamboanga City, specifically the 611th Naval Squadron Reserve with three officers and 222 enlisted personnel, and the 931st Marine Company Reserve with one officer and 74 enlisted personnel.

"They will be immersed alongside WMNC's regular forces across 35 exercise serials," the WMNC PAO said.

The exercise is scenario-focused, with emphasis on testing integrability, as all individual trainings have already been conducted separately under NRCEN-WM's regular training programs.

The final assessment will measure integrability, operational performance, and identify gaps for improvement to ensure reservists are fully mission-capable when mobilized.

Cesista reminded participants that operational excellence must always be paired with safety: "Train with purpose, execute with discipline, and integrate with confidence. Above all, safeguard our people and our assets as we build one strong and united naval force."

Mobex 2025 underscores WMNC's operational commitment to the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and ensures that both regular and reserve forces remain mission-ready, interoperable, and resolute in defending the nation's sovereignty and maritime security. (SunStar Zamboanga)