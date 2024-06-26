Woman drug peddler arrested, P680,000 shabu seized

A WOMAN drug peddler was arrested while some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested woman drug peddler as alias Angel, a resident of Buntongan village, Wao, in that province.

Daculan said Angel was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, in Buntongan village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Daculan said Angel was arrested after she transacted illegal drugs to an undercover policeman who pretended to be a buyer.

He said seized from Angel were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in three medium-sized and one small-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P680,000, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money.

Daculan said the arrested suspect was placed under the custody of the police in the municipality of Wao in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)