Woman HVT arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

A WOMAN tagged as a high-value target (HVT) was arrested, while around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the arrested HVT through her aliases as Jonairah or Alex, 39 years old.

The PDEA-Barmm said Jonairah was arrested in a buy-bust on Monday, April 27, in Panggao Saduc village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from her were 500 grams of shabu packed in one transparent plastic bag worth P3.4 million and the buy-bust money used during the anti-drug operation.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was led by the PDEA-Lanao Del Sur Provincial Office with the support of the 4th Mechanized Battalion and police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)