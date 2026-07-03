Woman nabbed, over P428,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Sarangani

LAWMEN have arrested a woman and seized P428,011.32 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sarangani, the police said Friday, July 3, 2026.

The Sarangani Police Provincial Office identified the arrested woman as alias Jen, 29, a resident of Poblacion village, Alabel in the same province.

The police said Jen was arrested Thursday, July 2, in Maribulan village, Alabel, Sarangani.

The police operatives were conducting routine checkpoint operation when they flagged down a subcompact crossover Sports Utility Vehicle for inspection.

"During the inspection, she failed to present a valid driver's license upon the lawful request of the operating personnel, constituting a traffic violation and providing lawful grounds for further police action," the Sarangani Police Provincial Office said in its report.

The operatives manning the checkpoint discovered that the vehicle was carrying several master cases of cigarettes after Jen rolled down the driver's side window.

The policemen immediately coordinated with representatives of concerned agencies like the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and an official of Maribulan village to ensure transparency and maintain the integrity of the inspection.

The police said seized from the vehicle were 492 reams and 92 packs of allegedly untaxed cigarettes with a total estimated value of P428,011.32.

The police said Jen was arrested while the vehicle and confiscated cigarettes were brought to the Alabel Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

The police said the confiscated cigarettes, along with the vehicle will be turned over to the BOC for appropriate disposition and further investigation. (SunStar Zamboanga)