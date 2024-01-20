Wooden-hulled vessel catches fire in Zamboanga City

A WOODEN-HULLED vessel caught fire while docked in a shipyard in Zamboanga City, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Superintendent Christopher Morales, BFP’s Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) marshal, said the fire broke out around 11:48 p.m. Friday, January 19, at a shipyard in Recodo village, Zamboanga City.

Morales said the fire started aboard M/L Nurkisa while it was docked at the shipyard.

He said a tugboat towed M/L Nurkisa into the mid-sea to protect the other vessels docked at the shipyard.

Morales said firemen of the ZCFD with the support of Coast Guard and Navy personnel extinguished the fire that reached first alarm.

He said the fire was placed under control around 12:35 a.m. Saturday, January 20, and was completely extinguished around 8:20 a.m. on the same day.

Morales said they have yet to determine the origin of the fire and the worth of property damaged. (SunStar Zamboanga)