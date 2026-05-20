Workers in Zamboanga Peninsula to receive 2nd tranche of salary hike

THE second tranche of the P25 salary increase for private sector workers in Zamboanga Peninsula will be implemented in June 2026 as scheduled despite appeal for its suspension, an official of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Albert Gutib said the Industry Tripartite Council with guidance from the National Productivity Commission has denied the request of the employers sector to temporarily suspend the second tranche of wage increase.

The employers sector has appealed to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board to suspend the wage increase due to the continuing and unstable fuel prices brought about by the Middle East crisis.

Gutib said the exemptions from wage increase are only allowed during instances of natural or human-induced calamities that severely affect business establishments as stipulated under the Omnibus Rules on Minimum Wage Determination, specifically Rule VII.

"The request of the employers sector was denied," Gutib said in a statement.

He said fuel crisis alone does not qualify as basis for exemption in wage increase under existing labor regulations.

The salary of workers in the private sector in Zamboanga Peninsula will increase to P464 in June, this year, from the current 439 daily with the implementation of the second tranche of salary hike.

The wage adjustment follows the first tranche of the salary increase of P25 from P414 to 439 daily that took effect in January, this year.

Thousands of minimum wage earners in Zamboanga Peninsula will benefit in the implementation of the second tranche of salary hike.

Labor groups welcomed the decision since the increase would help workers cope with the rising prices of basic commodities, including transportation and other daily expenses.

The employers sector continues to express concern on the increasing operational cost brought about by the fuel crisis. (SunStar Zamboanga)