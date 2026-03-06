Young Claretian wins Basilan Acrylic Art Competition

A STUDENT from Claret School of Maluso brought home the championship prize of P5,000 as he bested 10 other participants in the Acrylic Art Competition sponsored by the Provincial Government of Basilan on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The champion of the competition is Allen-Jay Dela Cruz of Claret School of Maluso.

First runner-up is Nadia Jamiri of Akbar National High School and second runner-up is Junaire Muhibol of the Universal College Foundation of the Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Jamiri and Muhibol received cash prizes of P4,000 and P3,000, respectively.

The non-winning participants have received P2,000 consolation prize each.

"Our local artists brought to life the beauty of our Masaajids in the province of Basilan in the Acrylic Painting Contest," Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said in a statement Friday, March 6.

"The young Basile os demonstrate that art is not just about color, but rather it is a story of our faith and culture," Hataman added.

The competition was held at the Basilan Government Center in Lamitan City as part of the 52nd Founding Anniversary of the province and Tennun Pakaradjaan Ramadhan. (SunStar Zamboanga)