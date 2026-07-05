Young man arrested for anti-photo, video voyeurism act violation

LAWMEN have arrested a 21-year-old man for violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Sunday, July 5, 2026.

The Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office (LDNPPO) identified the suspect as Alias Ting, a resident of Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

The LDNPPO said Ting was arrested Saturday, July 4, in Samburon village based on complaint filed against him by two women, whose identities were withheld.

"Based on the initial investigation, the suspect allegedly secretly took photos and videos of two female victims while they were bathing and attending to personal matters inside the bathroom," the LDNPPO said in its report.

"The incident was immediately reported to the authorities, resulting in prompt action against the suspect," the LDNPPO added.

The Women and Children Protection Desk of the Linamon Municipal Police Station is currently preparing the necessary documents to file the appropriate charges against Ting.

The police reminded the public to respect everyone's privacy and dignity.

"Everyone is also encouraged to immediately report any form of harassment, voyeurism, or abuse to the authorities in order to protect victims and hold violators accountable," the LDNPPO said. (SunStar Zamboanga)