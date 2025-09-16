Youths join 635th Bangsa Sug Celebration through Lakbay Aral

THE vibrant spirit of Sulu’s youth shone brightly as the first-ever district-wide organized Lakbay Aral conducted in Sulu concluded successfully, bringing together more than 100 young participants from the different high schools for a one-day educational and cultural journey across the province.

The activity formed part of the 635th Bangsa Sug Celebration and was spearheaded by the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade, 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Philippine Army, under the leadership of Brigadier General Emmanuel L Cabasan PA, in close collaboration with the Provincial Government of Sulu and the Local Government Units (LGUs) of Jolo, Patikul, Indanan, Talipao, Maimbung, and Parang.

With the theme “150 Young Hearts, One Unforgettable Journey,” the Lakbay Aral reconnected the participants to their roots and their unique Tausug identity, and enabled them to relive the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of Sulu. The event featured cultural immersions, visits to significant landmarks, and interactive sessions designed to cultivate pride in the Tausug ethnicity, culture and milestones, facilitate exposure and learning outside the four corners of the classroom, and contribute to the development of the foundations of a more informed youth.

Governor Abdusakur A. Tan II, himself championing education as one of his flagship projects, and 1st District Congressman Samier A. Tan expressed their unwavering support. They were joined by the dynamic local chief executives: Mayor Edsir Q. Tan of Jolo, Mayor Kabir E. Hayudini of Patikul, Mayor Albakil “Thong” Jikiri of Indanan, Mayor Reham S. Tulawie of Talipao, Mayor Shihla A. Tan-Hayudini of Maimbung, Mayor Alkhadar T. Loong of Parang, and Haji Gamrazer Hayudini of Bgy Anuling, Patikul—each emphasizing the importance of investing in the younger generation as the foundation for peace and progress.

“Lakbay Aral 2025 is more than just an educational trip—it is a celebration of our history, our people, and our hope for the future. By investing in our youth, we are investing for lasting peace, robust leadership, and a more progressive Sulu,” said Brigadier General Emmanuel L. Cabasan PA, Commander of the 1103rd Infantry (Kalis) Brigade.

The success of the first-ever Lakbay Aral was made possible through the dedication and support of the units under the 1103rd Brigade: the 35th Infantry Battalion, 41st Infantry Battalion, 100th Infantry Battalion, 1st Civil-Military Operations Company, 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion, 11IMB,15FSU, 12th Cavalry Company, 8th Field Artillery Battalion, and the 1603rd Community Defense Center—together with generous private benefactors Haji Farsi Hassiman and Madam Darwisa Adjarae, and other stakeholders who opened their homes and extended their support to the participants.

The activity concluded with the presence of the Commander of the 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division, Major General Leonardo I Peña PA, who delivered an inspiring message for the youth of Sulu.

The Lakbay Aral 2025 served not only as a pioneering model and template for planners and organizers, and an eye-opening journey for the participants, but also as a clear demonstration of solidarity between the military, provincial and municipal governments, and the local communities in guiding the next generation of leaders and peacebuilders.

Lakbay Aral 2025 – a journey of culture, identity, and hope for the future of Sulu. (PR)