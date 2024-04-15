Zambanga cops arrest 1, seize P612,000 illegal drugs, guns

AUTHORITIES have arrested one person and seized some P612,000 illegal drugs and five high-powered firearms in a law enforcement operation in an east coast village of Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, April 15, 2024.

The police identified the arrested person as Jay Tan, 45, a resident of Tictapul village, 80 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Tan was arrested around 6 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in his residence in Tictapul village.

Masauding said seized from Tan during the law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant were some 90 grams of suspected shabu worth P612,000, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Masauding said also seized from Tan were five firearms consisting of a carbin rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, a caliber .38 revolver, a shotgun, and a KG9 sub-machinegun with ammunition.

He said Tan and the confiscated pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 1 for proper disposition.

Appropriate charges will be filed against Tan. (SunStar Zamboanga)