Zambo City automates release of senior citizens’ aid

THE City Government of Zamboanga and the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) have forged a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to automate the release of assistance for senior citizens in the city through LBP’s Pera Inimpok Savings Option (Piso) account.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso and LBP-Zamboanga Branch Head Ruby Rose Estipona led the signing of the MOA on Friday, June 5, 2026, in the City Hall media room for the implementation of the automated system for the release of assistance.

Olaso said the initiative is a fulfilment of his campaign promise during the 2025 local elections.

Olaso said that through automated teller machines (ATMs) will ensure the assistance is secured and will reach senior citizens faster.

He said the system will also prevent some officials from politicizing the release of financial assistance to the senior citizens.

Estipona said the Piso account ensures that the senior citizens will directly receive their financial assistance.

“It would be beneficial to them for easier, safer, and more convenient access to their financial benefit,” Estipona said.

She said the Piso account allows opening an account with only a P1.00 deposit and requires no maintaining balance.

She said they will conduct orientation together with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) to guide senior citizens to enrol in the Piso account program of LBP.

The Piso account will be pilot tested in one village and later expand to the other villages.

Records of the CSWDO showed that there are an estimated 80,000 senior citizens in Zamboanga City.

However, Olaso said they will conduct validation to ensure that all of them are bona fide residents and will be entitled to receive P1,000 quarterly financial assistance through the city government’s Largo Vida (Long Life) program.

The signing of MOA was witnessed by CSWDO Head Socorro Rojas, Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Mayor Celso Lobregat, Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) head Roberto Arseña, and LBP Acting Branch Operations Officer Vicente Obonga. (SunStar Zamboanga)