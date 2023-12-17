Zambo City bares Christmas village competition winners

CABALUAY, a barangay located some 15.8 kilometers east of Zamboanga City, emerged as champion in this year’s Christmas Village competition as it bested 18 other contestants of barangays and organizations in this city.

The Christmas Village competition was organized by the City Government, through the City Tourism Office, in line with its Festival de Navidad or Christmas Festival 2023.

The City Hall Public Information Office said Saturday, December 16, that the village of Cabaluay, winning the competition for the first time, brought home the grand prize of P200,000.

Cabaluay’s neighboring village Manicahan clinched second with a P150,000 cash prize, while perennial winner Barangay Bunguiao capped third prize with P130,000.

The village of Culianan took the fourth spot with P120,000 and Patalon finished fifth and brought home P100,000.

Non-winners received P30,000 each as a participation incentive.

Mayor John Dalipe together with some members of the City Council personally awarded the winners during a program held in front of City Hall Friday night, December 15.

Dalipe congratulated the winners for their enthusiasm and efforts that brought cheers to residents this Yuletide season.

Dalipe likewise thanked all the participants for their participation, which made this year’s Christmas Festival a huge success.

The Christmas Village was a contest of decorative miniature-scale village that showcased the villages’ creativity and ingenuity.

Meanwhile, the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) took home the grand prize as first placer with Ateneo de Zamboanga taking second place and the Rhythm Voice Ensemble getting third place in the Christmas Choral competition.

On the fourth spot was the Padre Pio choral group, while the Los Cantantes de Zamboanga finished fifth.

In the lantern competition, the Mampang National High School clinched first place, the Charismatic Group took the second prize while the Mampang San Roque Homeowners Association capped the third spot.

Finishing fourth was the Triskelion de Zone II and fifth place was the Tau Gamma Sigma. The Ferndale International School received a consolation prize. (SunStar Zamboanga)