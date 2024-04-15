Zambo City Wushu team wins 17 medal

THE Zamboanga Wushu team has captured 17 medals in the recently-conducted three-day Wushu Sanda Invitational Tournament, a local official said Monday, April 15, 2024.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports development officer, said the tournament was held at Robinson’s Place in General Santos City from Friday, April 12, until Sunday, April 14.

Atilano said that of the total 17 medals, seven are gold, seven silver, and the remaining three are bronze medals.

She said Wushu Sanda is composed of Chinese martial arts applications, including most aspects of combat, striking, and grappling.

Atilano said the three-day competition in General Santos City was organized by King’s Sword Martial Arts.

The competition was participated by teams from other parts of the country. (SunStar Zamboanga)