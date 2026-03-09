Zambo cops arrest 1, seize P4.5-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized some P4.5 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, March 9.

The police identified the arrested individual as alias Aladin, 24, a resident of Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Aladin was arrested when police operatives, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), intercepted a vehicle carrying smuggled cigarettes around 7:35 a.m. Sunday, March 8, in Purok 6, Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City.

Prior to the law enforcement operation, police operatives received information that several master cases of cigarettes were seen being loaded into a vehicle.

The police operatives immediately coordinated with the BOC and launched the anti-smuggling operation that resulted in the arrest of Aladin and the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes.

The police said seized during the law enforcement operation were a total of 66 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P4,540,246.

The suspect is presently under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 8 for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges for violation of customs and tax laws. (SunStar Zamboanga)