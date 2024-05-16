Zambo cops arrest top 3 most wanted person

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons facing a nine-count criminal case in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police said Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the arrested wanted persons as Joel Erasga, 34, a resident of Zone 1 village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO said Erasga was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, along Varela Street in Zone 1 village.

The police said Erasga has a standing warrant of arrest for nine counts rape with no recommended bail issued by a local court dated May 13, 2024.

The police said Erasga is the third most wanted person in the area covered by the Zamboanga City Police Station 11.

Erasga was placed under the custody of the ZCPS11 for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)