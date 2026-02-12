Zambo health office receives rehabilitated health center from SM Foundation

THE City Government is grateful to the SM Foundation for the rehabilitation of the health center in Putik village, Zamboanga City, which reinforces access to primary healthcare services for residents in the area.

The newly rehabilitated health center in Putik village was turned over to the City Government by the SM Foundation in a simple ceremony Thursday, February 12. Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, City Health Office chief, said the renovated facility will enable them to extend better health services to the more than 25,000 residents of Putik village.

Miravite said the facility will also cater to residents from nearby villages, especially in emergency cases. “All the essential and basic health services of the City Health Office are available here,” she said in an interview.

In addition, the facility conducts surveillance and monitoring of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and implements environmental sanitation programs to promote public health and disease prevention.

Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, through his representative Kaiser Olaso, expressed gratitude to SM Foundation for its support, emphasizing that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring accessible, quality, and compassionate healthcare for every Zamboangueño. The mayor noted that strong collaboration between the private sector and local government creates a lasting impact for communities.

Connie Angeles, executive director for health and medical programs of SM Foundation, said the rehabilitation of the Putik health center is their first project in the city.

Angeles said it was the City Health Office that recommended the Putik health center for rehabilitation.

“We didn't choose the area. It was the City Health Office that identified it and recommended it,” Angeles said in an interview.

She added that the renovation aims to help decongest public hospitals, particularly in treating minor illnesses that can be handled in health centers.

To date, the Foundation has supported more than 200 health centers nationwide, serving over seven million patients, particularly in vulnerable communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)