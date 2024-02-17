Zambo health office sustain anti-dengue campaign

PERSONNEL of the City Health Office (CHO) sustain anti-dengue measures to prevent and control the spread mosquito-borne disease in Zamboanga City.

The city government’s Public Information Office said Saturday, February 17, that CHO personnel are conducting fogging and misting operations in schools and communities in Zamboanga City.

The latest schools they conducted fogging operations were in Tetuan and Tugbungan villages, east of Zamboanga City.

The CHO has recorded 142 dengue cases for the period between January 1 and February 10, this year.

However, the registered dengue admissions is 44 percent lower compared to the 255 cases documented for the same period in 2023.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rash. (SunStar Zamboanga)