Zambo mayor eyes re-channeling of river to solve flooding

MAYOR Khymer Olaso is planning to re-channel the river or natural tributaries along the Putik-Guiwan and Tugbungan area as a concrete solution to flooding in Zamboanga City.

Olaso said the plan is a result of inspections he did on the three villages in previous days, to check on the root cause of the problem.

Olaso said similar inspections to search for concrete solutions were also conducted in Sangali and Labuan and other villages that are inundated during a heavy downpour.

During Monday's flag ceremony, Olaso emphasized the urgent need to establish stronger, long-term and sustainable solutions for Zamboanga City's most flood-prone villages, noting that recent weather disturbances such as Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan serve as reminders of the city's continued vulnerability.

After the flag raising ceremony, the mayor together with members of the City Council went through the flood-prone areas in Guiwan, Putik, Tugbungan villages and its adjacent areas anew to survey and to firm up plans for the proposed river re-channeling project.

He appealed to all councilors, regardless of their political affiliation, to support the move for the best interest of the constituents who suffer the brunt of perennial flooding.

Over 1,200 families were evacuated to five evacuation sites due to flooding caused by inclement weather on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Zamboanga City.

However, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the flooding was not widespread although some areas were submerged in water due to intermittent rains and strong winds Saturday night, November 8, until Sunday, November 9. (SunStar Zamboanga)