Zambo Norte farmer organization receives P200,000 PDAG incentive

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has turned over a P200,000 Project Development and Advancement Grant (PDAG) incentive to boost the livelihood of a community-based farmer organization in Zamboanga del Norte.

The financial grant was turned over in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Zamboanga del Norte Regional Sub-Office (ZDNRSO) to the Balubuhan-Umbay Zero Hunger Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) during a ceremonial turnover Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Balubuhan village, Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Wednesday, July 29, that the grant serves as an incentive under the PDAG, recognizing the association's commendable performance and successful implementation of its livelihood initiatives.

"Now on its second year of implementation, the Balubuhan-Umbay Zero Hunger SLPA has demonstrated effective management, organizational growth, and compliance with programme standards, making it eligible for an additional P200,000 financial assistance following a favorable assessment conducted by DSWD," the NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The turnover of the PDAG incentive reflected the continued commitment of DSWD and NIA in empowering organized farmer-beneficiaries through sustainable livelihood interventions, institutional strengthening, and collaborative community development.

The NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the partnership also highlights the vital role of Irrigators Associations in promoting not only efficient irrigation management but also inclusive socio-economic growth in rural communities.

The turnover of the PDAG incentive was witnessed by officials of the DSWD and NIA in Zamboanga del Norte, as well as members of the Balubuhan-Umbay Zero Hunger Sustainable Livelihood Program Association. (SunStar Zamboanga)