Zambo Norte irrigators group gets P500,000 seed capital from DSWD, NIA

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development(DSWD), in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration-Zamboanga del Norte Regional Sub-Office (NIA-ZDNRSO), has turned over P500,000 seed capital to fund the egg production livelihood project of an irrigators association in Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, September 25, that the recipient of the seed capital is the Mitunga Irrigators Association Zero Hunger Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) of Sinuyak Communal Irrigation System.

The seed capital was handed over in a ceremony Wednesday, September 24, in Sinuyak village, Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the fund will support the egg production livelihood project of Mitunga Irrigators Association, aimed at creating sustainable income opportunities for its members while strengthening food security and community resilience.

"The initiative empowers farmer-members to diversify their livelihoods beyond farming, ensuring a steady source of income that directly benefits their families," NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

DSWD-Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Coordinator Therese Maravel Arcenal, personnel from NIA-ZDNRSO personnel, officials of the Barangay Local Government Unit of Sinuyak, and irrigators association members witnessed the turnover of the seed capital.

NIA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the initiative underscores the strong partnership of the agency between DSWD, and local government units in supporting Irrigators Associations, reflecting their shared commitment to empowering farmers, boosting agricultural productivity, and improving quality of life in rural communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)