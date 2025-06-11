Zambo Norte town gets P67.5-M slope protection project

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a P67.5 million road slope protection project in Zamboanga del Norte, enhancing road conditions.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project was implemented along Liloy-Siocon-Limpapa Road in Cawit-Cawit village, Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said the project spans 125 linear meters and features essential safety components such as guardrails and solar powered streetlights.

“It is designed to stabilize the terrain and enhance road conditions,” the DPWH-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

It said the newly completed structure ensures safer and more efficient travel for motorists and commuters while reinforcing the reliability of the critical and transportation route.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Zamboanga del Norte 4th District Engineering Office in line with its mission to provide resilient and sustainable infrastructure. (SunStar Zamboanga)