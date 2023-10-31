Zambo Norte town receives footbridge project from DSWD

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has completed the construction of a steel footbridge benefitting hundreds of households in a remote village of Zamboanga del Norte, the DSWD said Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

In a statement, the DSWD regional office said the footbridge project was build through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapah - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in Gunyan village, Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The steel footbridge project worth P811,960.48 will serve more than 510 household beneficiaries of Gunyan village.

The DSWD turned over the project in a simple ceremony last week to the municipal government of Siayan headed by Mayor Alberto Bongcawel.

Bongcawel noted the project is a great help to the community, especially during the rainy season when the river's water rises, which hinders in community development.

Siayan, which comprises of 22 villages, is a second class municipality in the province of Zamboanga del Norte with a population of 36,236 as of the 2020 census.

The turn over of the project was witnessed by social welfare officials, teachers, religious leaders, farmers association, village officials, community volunteers, and from the security sector.