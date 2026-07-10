Zambo Norte wood-based enterprises owners oriented on forestry regulations

TWENTY-three wood-based enterprises owners in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte have undergone an orientation the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Liloy has conducted to help them comply with forestry regulations.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Friday, July 10, 2026, that the orientation was attended by wood processors, lumber dealers and furniture shop owners.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the orientation held last week addressed a common misconception among some participants who believed that business permits issued by Local Government Units and registration with the Department of Trade and Industry were sufficient to operate legally.

Personnel of Cenro-Liloy explained during the orientation that businesses engaged in wood processing, lumber dealing, and related activities must also secure the appropriate permits from DENR.

Maribel Acama, officer-in-charge of Cenro-Liloy, has assured the participants that they are committed to assist the wood-based enterprises owners in securing the necessary permits and registrations to legalize their operations, giving them peace of mind and better opportunities for business growth.

Meanwhile, Jaime Salvador, officer-in-charge of the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) has encouraged the participants of the orientation to take advantage of the government’s support.

“Our office is here to support you. We want to make the application process easier, faster, and more accessible, and we want you to be free from facing any legal or criminal case related to wood enterprise,” Salvador said

The participants were also oriented on the Chainsaw Act, the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines, and other laws and policies governing wood processing, lumber dealerships, and the transport of forest products, including the legal requirements and responsibilities of permit holders. (SunStar Zamboanga)