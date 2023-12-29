Zambo Peninsula records 14 firecracker related cases

THE Department of Health (DOH) has reported on Friday, December 29, that there were 14 cases of firecracker-related injuries recorded here in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DOH said the 14 cases were recorded from December 21 until Thursday, December 29, by the Zamboanga Peninsula Center for Health Development-Fireworks-Related Injuries (FWRI) surveillance system.

Two of the 14 cases were reported between 6 a.m. Thursday, December 28, to 5:59 a.m. Friday, December 29, according to the DOH regional office.

Zamboanga City has recorded the highest number of cases with seven.

The rest of the cases were recorded in the following areas: Zamboanga del Sur, two; Zamboanga del Norte, two, Zamboanga Sibugay, one, Isabela City, one; and, Sulu Sanitarium and General Hospital, one.

The DOH regional office said that 12 of the 14 cases involved the use of piccolo, which is included in the list of banned firecrackers.

The type of firecrackers involving the remaining two cases were unknown, the DOH regional office said.

The DOH regional office is encouraging everyone to refrain from using firecrackers in line with the upcoming New Year’s Celebration. (SunStar Zamboanga)