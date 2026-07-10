Zambo police records 56 incidents involving minors

THE Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) has advised parents and guardians to closely monitor the activities of their children.

The ZCPO issued the advice as it has recorded a total of 56 crime-related incidents involving minors from January 1 to present.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Paul Andrew Cortes, ZCPO deputy director for operations, said that most of the recorded incidents are vehicular accidents, accounting for at least 30 incidents.

Cortes said most of the cases involved minors driving motorcycles without license or riding without wearing the required crash helmets.

He said the remaining cases involved other offenses like rape, sexual assaults, theft and other crimes wherein minors were either offenders or victims.

He said many of the incidents could have been prevented through proper parental guidance and close supervision. (SunStar Zamboanga)